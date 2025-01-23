Azerbaijan struggles: 7 matches, 7 defeats against Hungary

The Azerbaijan national team will face Hungary in a friendly match.
Idman.biz reports that the national team has lost all 7 games against Hungary.
The goal difference is equal to 19-2. 3 matches ended with significant margins.
Match Details:
• World Cup 1998 Qualifiers:
10 Nov 1996 (Baku): Azerbaijan 0-3 Hungary
10 Sept 1997 (Budapest): Hungary 3-1 Azerbaijan
• Euro 2000 Qualifiers:
10 Oct 1998 (Baku): Azerbaijan 0-4 Hungary
8 Sept 1999 (Budapest): Hungary 3-0 Azerbaijan
• Friendly Match:
9 Feb (Dubai): Azerbaijan 0-2 Hungary
• Euro 2020 Qualifiers:
8 June 2019 (Baku): Azerbaijan 1-3 Hungary
13 Oct 2019 (Budapest): Hungary 1-0 Azerbaijan
The next game is scheduled to take place on 10 June.
Vugar Kheyrullayev
