Medvedev previews Qarabag vs. FCSB: "Anything can happen"

"It's difficult to say anything about today's game."

Former captain of Qarabag, Maksim Medvedev, shared his expectations for the Qarabag vs. FCSB match in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage with Idman.biz.

The veteran footballer highlighted that surprises are to be expected in the upcoming match. He stated, "Even though the opponent may not be very famous, they are still dangerous. We know Romanian football, and anything can happen with them. The key factor is how we prepare for the game. If we say that FCSB has any star players, that would be a lie. The team is mainly made up of mid-level players. They have a good budget. There’s no particular advantage for either team – we are at a similar level. If we look at their recent performances, it’s clear that FCSB doesn't lose; they either draw or win. We don’t know which system the opponent will use. Although their head coach has said certain things, surprises always happen in football. That’s why we need to approach this match seriously."

Medvedev also mentioned that Qarabag could be affected by the absence of Juninho: "Both teams are playing football. Today, the team that makes fewer mistakes will win. Our only advantage is that we’re playing at home, and our fans will be supporting us. The rest is up to the players. They must focus on executing the head coach's instructions and delivering a strong performance. Hopefully, Qarabag will come out victorious in this match."

The Qarabag vs. FCSB match in the seventh round of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage will take place today at 21:45 at Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz