Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

As Qarabag and FCSB face off today in the 7th round of the Europa League group stage, both teams approach the match from contrasting positions. While Qarabag sits 33rd in the standings with only 3 points and has a slim chance of advancing to the playoffs, FCSB is in a more favorable position, 10th with 11 points, aiming for direct qualification to the Round of 16.

But how do these teams compare in other key statistics?

While FCSB leads in goal-scoring with 7 goals (compared to Qarabag’s 4), and fewer goals conceded (5 vs. Qarabag’s 14), an analysis of various other stats reveals that Qarabag outperforms FCSB in several areas, as Idman.biz analyzes.

In terms of offensive play, Qarabag has made 236 attacks across 6 games, significantly more than FCSB’s 150. Yet, FCSB has been more clinical, converting a higher percentage of their opportunities. Qarabag has managed to direct 20 of 70 shots on target, while FCSB has sent 22 of 62 shots on target. Additionally, Qarabag has had 6 instances of hitting the woodwork, whereas FCSB has avoided such misfortunes.

Qarabag’s attack has been more varied with 3 goals coming from inside the penalty box and 1 from a long-range shot, while FCSB scored 6 of their goals in the box and 1 from distance.

On defense, Qarabag has displayed solid tackling and interception metrics. Both teams have shown competitiveness in one-on-one duels, with Qarabag winning 53.5% of individual battles compared to FCSB’s 50.5%. Similarly, Qarabag holds an edge in successful passes, with a higher accuracy rate (84.3%) compared to FCSB’s 75.3%.

Moreover, in terms of possession, Qarabag has dominated with 52.7% compared to FCSB's 44.5%. Qarabag also outperforms FCSB in set pieces, having earned 31 corner kicks to FCSB’s 19.

Although FCSB may lead in critical areas such as goals, the numbers suggest that Qarabag has been the more active and disciplined team, with a superior passing game, better possession, and a higher number of successful dribbles.

Yet, as previous matches have shown, the challenge remains for Qarabag to capitalize on these advantages and turn them into goals. Can they do it this time? Only time will tell.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz