Fatih Tekke, a former player of the Turkish national team, will become the head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 national team.

According to a report by Sportlife.az, the 47-year-old coach, who came to Baku for negotiations, has agreed to take the helm of the team, Idman.biz reports.

A few days ago, Fatih Tekke visited Azerbaijan alongside Tolunay Kafkas, the former head coach of Turkiye’s U21 national team, and goalkeeping coach Metin Aktas.

