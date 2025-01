Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej.

These goals bring the Portuguese star's career tally to an impressive 919, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo is now just 81 goals short of reaching the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone in his career.

The football legend will turn 40 on February 5th.

Idman.biz