Aghabala Ramazanov: "Gurban Gurbanov always makes the right choices"

"Playing against the Romanians will be tough," former Azerbaijani national team player Aghabala Ramazanov told Idman.biz.

The ex-Sabail striker shared his thoughts on Qarabag’s upcoming UEFA Europa League group stage match against Romania’s FCSB. Drawing from his experience of scoring three goals in two games against Universitatea Craiova in European competitions, Ramazanov expressed confidence in Qarabag’s chances:

"Romania’s team has 11 points from six matches. It will be a difficult game, but I believe Qarabag will secure the win. Of course, the absence of Juninho will have a significant impact. The Brazilian was a key player for Qarabag’s attack. However, every player has their role. I trust in Qarabag’s creative forwards, especially Musa and Nariman."

Ramazanov also highlighted the distinct playing style of Romanian teams:

"My games against Universitatea Craiova remain some of the most memorable in my career. Based on those matches, I can say Romanians favor aggressive football. Nonetheless, I’m optimistic about Qarabag’s victory in this match because Gurban Gurbanov excels at making the right decisions in challenging situations."

The UEFA Europa League group stage clash between Qarabag and FCSB is set to take place on January 23 at 21:45 at Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz