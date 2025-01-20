20 January 2025
EN

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Football
News
20 January 2025 16:45
35
The Romanian club FCSB, set to face Qarabag in the Europa League, has announced its starting lineup for the upcoming match in Baku.

The club’s owner, Gigi Becali, has disclosed the "11" that will take to the field, Idman.biz reports.

He confirmed that the team will play in a 4-3-3 formation. The lineup includes two surprises: Vlad Chiricheș, who is returning from injury and was not expected to play in Baku, and Marius Ștefănescu, who will also be part of the squad.

FCSB's Starting Lineup: Stefan Tarnovanu – Valentin Crețu, Joaquin Dava, Siyabonga Ngezana, Risto Radunovic – Vlad Chiricheș, Adrian Șut, Florin Tănase – Marius Ștefănescu, Daniel Birligea, David Mikulescu.

The match between Qarabag and FCSB will take place on January 23 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, starting at 21:45.

