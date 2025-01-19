Atletico’s winning streak ends, Barcelona drop points again

The 20th round of LaLiga delivered surprises, with Atletico Madrid's remarkable winning streak coming to an end and Barcelona continuing to struggle.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Leganés, halting their impressive 15-match winning streak across all competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s woes continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe. Under Hansi Flick, the Catalan club has managed just one win in their last six matches, raising concerns about their form.

Round 20 Results:

- Girona 1–2 Sevilla

- Leganés 1–0 Atletico Madrid

- Real Betis 1–3 Alaves

- Getafe 1–1 Barcelona

Idman.biz