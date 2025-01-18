Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Santos used artificial intelligence to revive Pele's voice and bring Neymar's father to tears.

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it, Idman.biz reports.

According to Ge Globo, Santos intends to rent Neymar, who is not doing well in Al-Hilal, for six months.

The club's management is negotiating with the player's father, who is his agent. They even created Pele's voice in neural networks and added it to the video appeal: in it, the "king of football" explains that Neymar should return to his former team.

Neymar played in the youth, youth and main teams of Santos in 2003-2013.

Idman.biz