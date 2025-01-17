17 January 2025
Coshqun Diniyev: "I chose Turkiye over other offers"

Azerbaijani national team player and current midfielder for Bandırmaspor in Turkiye’s First League, Coshqun Diniyev, spoke to Report about his experiences living abroad, his football journey, and the challenges ahead.

Idman.biz presents the interview:

- Bandirmaspor is currently third in the Turkish First League. How is the race for Super League promotion shaping up?

- Like Bandirmaspor, Fatih Karagumruk also has 34 points. The competition for a Super League spot is fierce. We’re proud to finish the first half of the season in third place, and I hope we’ll be the ones celebrating at the end of the season. With 12-13 teams vying for promotion, the First League is highly competitive.

- If things go well, do you see yourself staying at Bandirmaspor beyond this season?

- There are certain conditions in my contract that, if fulfilled, will automatically extend it for another year. If that happens, I’ll work even harder to showcase my potential. However, it’s too soon to talk about that now; we need to wait until the end of the season.

- You’ve been playing abroad for two years now. How has the experience been for you?

- I’ve been living as a legionnaire for two years now, and I feel very comfortable in Turkey. I’ve adjusted to everything here. I only wish I’d started playing abroad earlier. I believe I can continue playing in another country for three to four more years.

- What are the advantages of being a foreign player?

- Playing in a different country has a direct positive impact on a footballer’s development. It strengthens you mentally and prepares you for challenges. There’s a significant difference between playing in your home league and being a legionnaire.

- If you received an offer from another country, would you consider it?

- I did receive an offer from another country during the winter transfer window, but I chose to stay in Turkiye because I love it here, and it’s very comfortable for me. I’d love to receive offers from Super League clubs. There’s still time, and I believe things will improve.

- Having played in Azerbaijan’s Premier League, how does the local championship look to you now?

- To be honest, I don’t watch Azerbaijani Premier League matches anymore. I only follow Qarabag’s games in the UEFA Europa League.

- The removal of the foreign player limit is being discussed in Azerbaijan. What’s your take on this?

- The decision hasn’t been finalized yet. Whether it will have positive or negative effects remains to be seen. We can’t judge without witnessing the results. Those making the decisions are experts who surely know what they’re doing.

- Azerbaijan is set to compete in a tough group for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Do you believe the national team can secure points?

- I believe we can earn points and victories. But it will take a lot of hard work and determination. As a member of the national team, I want us to achieve great results and bring joy to our supporters. We never lose hope and always aim to give our best.

- Mahir Emreli recently mentioned how difficult it is to talk about disappointing national team results abroad. Have you faced similar situations?

- Of course, discussing losses is hard for any player, especially for those playing abroad. When we return to our clubs, everyone asks about the results and performance. Every footballer wants to respond with positive news, which requires achieving better outcomes.

