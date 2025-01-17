17 January 2025
Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him

Football
News
17 January 2025 14:20
Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him

Not only the champion of Azerbaijan benefited from the transfer of Olavio Juninho from Qarabag to Flamengo.

This transition brought profit to the Portuguese club Shavish, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag should pay 10 percent of the 5 million euros obtained from the sale of Juninho to the striker's previous club. This was caused by the condition agreed during the transfer of the Brazilian in the summer of 2023.

At that time, Agdam club paid 500 thousand euros to the Portuguese. In addition, it was agreed that 10 percent of its future sales will go to Shavish.

As a result, Olavio became the 10th highest paid player in the history of the Portuguese club. Shavish earned a total of 1 million euros for the Brazilian.

Juninho scored 42 goals in 81 matches in the Qarabag team.

