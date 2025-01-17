Man Utd shine in the final minutes - VIDEO

The 21st round of the English Premier League concluded with Manchester United breaking their four-game winless streak in dramatic fashion.
Idman.biz reports that the Red Devils triumphed over Southampton at home despite trailing at halftime. Amad Diallo stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick after the 82nd minute, turning the game around.
Meanwhile, Brighton claimed an away victory against Ipswich.
English Premier League – Round 21 Results:
January 16
- 23:30: Ipswich 0–2 Brighton
- 00:00: Manchester United 3–1 Southampton
Idman.biz