The 21st round of the English Premier League concluded with Manchester United breaking their four-game winless streak in dramatic fashion.

Idman.biz reports that the Red Devils triumphed over Southampton at home despite trailing at halftime. Amad Diallo stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick after the 82nd minute, turning the game around.

Meanwhile, Brighton claimed an away victory against Ipswich.

English Premier League – Round 21 Results:

January 16

- 23:30: Ipswich 0–2 Brighton

- 00:00: Manchester United 3–1 Southampton

