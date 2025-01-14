Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season.
Idman.biz reports that Al-Nassr has reached a preliminary agreement to extend the 39-year-old striker's contract until June 2026.
Journalist Mutab Al-Awad reported the news, noting that Ronaldo's current contract with the Riyadh-based club expires at the end of this season.
Under the new contract, Ronaldo will earn an astonishing €200 million annually, translating to approximately €3.8 million per week.
So far this season, the Portuguese football star has played 13 matches in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 11 goals.
Idman.biz