13 January 2025
EN

Qarabag official: "We could value Juninho at 10 million, but..."

Football
News
13 January 2025 18:10
25
Qarabag official: "We could value Juninho at 10 million, but..."

The departure of Juninho from Qarabag has been confirmed.

The Brazilian footballer is en route to Flamengo in Brazil. Although not officially announced yet, reports suggest Juninho was sold for 5 million euros, Idman.biz reports.

This situation raises a question: Did Qarabag, which sold Kady to a Russian club for 5 million euros, let Juninho go cheaply to one of Brazil's biggest clubs?

Asif Asgarov, a member of the Qarabag board, spoke about the difficulties of selling players to foreign clubs at high prices. He told Sportal.az: "From our side, we could certainly evaluate Juninho's worth at 10 million euros. However, the reality is different. Factors such as the level of the championship, player salaries, and other details play a significant role."

He added that several factors determine a player's value, and in their case, "almost none of the factors that increase a player's value are present. The only thing that attracts interest in players like Juninho is the football that Qarabag showcases in Europe."

He concluded by stating that the level of Azerbaijan's football league must improve in the future so that the Premier League can become a benchmark for foreign clubs.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Azerbaijani national player parting ways with Turkish club
17:48
Football

Azerbaijani national player parting ways with Turkish club

Azerbaijan national football player Jala Məhsimova has parted ways with the Turkish club Beylerbeyi
AFFA official assigned to UEFA match
17:23
Football

AFFA official assigned to UEFA match

Elchin Mammadov, the Director of the Clubs Licensing Department of AFFA, has received another assignment from UEFA
AFFA’s Primary Goal: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow – Analysis
16:55
Football

AFFA’s Primary Goal: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow – Analysis

How realistic is this goal of reaching the “Top-75” in the FIFA rankings?
Former Qarabag player: "Juninho will be successful at Flamengo"
16:41
Football

Former Qarabag player: "Juninho will be successful at Flamengo"

Chumbinho expressed his confidence that the 28-year-old forward will be successful in Brazil
AFFA aims to naturalize SKA-Khabarovsk’s goalkeeper Islam Imamov
16:14
Football

AFFA aims to naturalize SKA-Khabarovsk’s goalkeeper Islam Imamov

Imamov, who hails from Azerbaijan, is on the transfer radar of three clubs in the Premier League

Most read

Messi eyes to be back to Europe
11 January 10:16
Football

Messi eyes to be back to Europe

The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026
Qarabag agreed with Flamengo: Juninho is going for this price!
11 January 13:34
Football

Qarabag agreed with Flamengo: Juninho is going for this price!

Olavio Juninho, the player of Qarabag, will continue his career in Brazil
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia