The departure of Juninho from Qarabag has been confirmed.

The Brazilian footballer is en route to Flamengo in Brazil. Although not officially announced yet, reports suggest Juninho was sold for 5 million euros, Idman.biz reports.

This situation raises a question: Did Qarabag, which sold Kady to a Russian club for 5 million euros, let Juninho go cheaply to one of Brazil's biggest clubs?

Asif Asgarov, a member of the Qarabag board, spoke about the difficulties of selling players to foreign clubs at high prices. He told Sportal.az: "From our side, we could certainly evaluate Juninho's worth at 10 million euros. However, the reality is different. Factors such as the level of the championship, player salaries, and other details play a significant role."

He added that several factors determine a player's value, and in their case, "almost none of the factors that increase a player's value are present. The only thing that attracts interest in players like Juninho is the football that Qarabag showcases in Europe."

He concluded by stating that the level of Azerbaijan's football league must improve in the future so that the Premier League can become a benchmark for foreign clubs.

Idman.biz