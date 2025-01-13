Flamengo, the legendary Brazilian club where icons like Garrincha, Zico, Bebeto, and Vinícius Jr. have left their mark, is set to welcome Qarabag’s Brazilian forward, Olávio Juninho.

Not long ago, Juninho was dreaming of a move to La Liga, with Sevilla reportedly vying for his signature, Idman.biz reports.

However, he chose Flamengo, captivated by the allure of playing for one of the world’s most decorated clubs and attracted by a significantly more lucrative offer.

Flamengo: Legacy built over 130 years

As Flamengo gears up to celebrate its 130th anniversary on November 17, it remains a giant in Brazilian and global football. Originally established as a yacht club in 1895, the club transitioned to football in 1911, marking the beginning of an illustrious journey.

The club has dominated Rio de Janeiro’s state championships, clinching 37 titles—the latest in 2021. Flamengo has also lifted the Brazilian league trophy seven times, with victories spanning the Golden Cup era of the 1980s and the modern Série A era.

Its golden years in the early 1980s, led by Zico—nicknamed the "White Pelé"—brought international glory. Flamengo captured the 1981 Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup, dismantling Liverpool 3-0 in a historic performance. More recently, the club reclaimed the Copa Libertadores title twice, in 2019 and 2022, cementing its reputation as a modern powerhouse.

Icons who defined Flamengo

Flamengo has been home to some of football’s greatest names. Legends like Garrincha, Mário Zagallo, Bebeto, Vinícius Jr., and Ze Roberto have all worn the club’s iconic jersey. Carlos Alberto Torres, a FIFA World Cup-winning captain and former Azerbaijan national team coach, is another star who graced Flamengo’s ranks.

The Maracanã: Home of glory

Although Flamengo owns its own stadium, its heart beats at the iconic Maracanã. This historic arena has hosted countless unforgettable moments, including Anatoli Banishevski’s famous goal for the USSR against Brazil in 1965 in front of 132,000 fans.

Now, the Maracanã awaits Juninho’s debut, as the forward aims to write his own chapter in Flamengo’s illustrious history. With his talent and determination, the 130-year-old club is ready to embrace a new era of excellence.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz