Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is on the verge of joining AC Milan.

The transfer is expected to be finalized this week, with the Italian club set to offer Walker a 2.5-year contract. The deal will see him play for the Rossoneri until the summer of 2027, Idman.biz reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, who serves as an advisor to the Serie A club's management, played a pivotal role in facilitating the transfer.

