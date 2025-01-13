Rati Ardazishvili: "Our team will stay in the Premier League" – INTERVIEW

The new Georgian transfer of Kapaz club, Rati Ardazishvili, speaks to AZERTAC.

- How did your transfer to Kapaz come about?

- The club made a great effort from the very first day to have me in their squad. Naturally, this made me very happy. I am grateful for the trust shown by the management. I am happy to be here.



- What are your impressions of our country?

- I have interacted with Azerbaijanis before. I knew that your people are very attentive and hospitable. After coming here, I am even more convinced of that.



- Many Georgian footballers have played in Azerbaijan, and you can still find your fellow countrymen here. Did you get any information about our country from them?

- Honestly, I didn't have much information about the Azerbaijan championship. Therefore, I asked some footballers about the league. They only had positive things to say.



- Kapaz is currently in 9th place with 11 points out of 10 teams in the tournament table. Does this concern you?

- It doesn't matter to me where the team is positioned. I am here because I believe in our success. The current position is temporary. I always focus on winning. Whether the club is in first or ninth place does not matter much.



- You signed a contract for 6 months + 1 year. If the team stays in the elite, the contract will likely be extended automatically. Do you think you can help Kapaz get out of this difficult situation?

- We are a team, and we must do everything together. Every player in the squad is important. I believe I can help the team as much as I can. I have focused all my energy on my work.



- Do you believe Kapaz will stay in the Premier League?

- Of course. I can confidently say that this team will remain in the Premier League.



- You have played in the youth teams of the Georgian national team. What was the reason you didn't make it to the senior national team?

- When I played in the national teams, I always took training seriously. I never missed a session. However, I didn’t make some decisions correctly. Everything we face is experience. I want to thank those who supported me. I received many kind messages from the Kapaz fans. I didn’t know that football was so loved in Ganja. That was a joyful moment for me. I believe everything will be fine.

Idman.biz