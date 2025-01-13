Tickets for Qarabag vs. FCSB Europa League match go on sale today

Tickets for the UEFA Europa League group stage clash between Qarabag and Romania's FCSB will be available starting today at 12:00 PM.
Idman.biz reports that the match will take place on January 23 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Ticket prices:
General seating: 5, 20, 30, 40, 75, and 150 AZN
VIP sections: 300 AZN
Tickets can be purchased via the following options:
Online at iTicket.az
Qarabag FK fan shop in Park Bulvar
Box offices at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium
The highly anticipated match will kick off at 9:45 PM local time, promising an electric atmosphere as fans gather to support their teams.
Idman.biz