Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

Barcelona beat Real Madrid, with a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup Clasico final held in Saudi Arabia.

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Idman.biz reports.

Although Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 5th minute, Barcelona displayed remarkable determination to turn the game around. Team captain Raphinha scored twice, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny received a red card in the 56th minute.

With this triumph, the Catalan club claimed the Spanish Super Cup for the 15th time in history.

Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao (2-0) in the semifinals, while Real Madrid overcame Mallorca (3-0).

Idman.biz