Qarabag agreed with Flamengo: Juninho is going for this price!

Olavio Juninho, the player of Qarabag, will continue his career in Brazil.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the Brazilian press that the transfer of the 28-year-old forward to Flamengo has been agreed.

Agdam club said "yes" to the striker's transfer. Flamengo will pay 5 million euros for Juninho. It is expected that the contract will be signed after the representative of South America agrees the details of the contract with the striker himself and after a medical examination.

Juninho, who was close to moving to Seville until then, changed his mind after an agreement was reached between the clubs.

