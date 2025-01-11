Messi eyes to be back to Europe

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has reportedly reached an agreement for a contract extension with his current club.

Idman.biz, via Marca, reports that the new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026. Messi has decided to stay with the club to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Notably, the contract includes a clause allowing him to join a European club on loan between late 2025 and early 2026, during the MLS offseason.

Last season, Messi delivered an impressive performance, scoring 21 goals and providing 18 assists in 22 matches. His current contract runs until the winter of 2025.

Idman.biz