Pau Lopez’s transfer drama: Returns to Girona a day after lens unveiling

Goalkeeper Pau Lopez had to leave Lens just one day after his official presentation at the club.

The Ligue 1 side had arranged a loan deal with Marseille for the 30-year-old keeper. However, the agreement was never finalized, Idman.biz reports.

Lopez spent the first half of the season on loan in LaLiga with Girona. Although Marseille and Lens had agreed on a new loan, they overlooked terminating his previous loan contract.

As a result, Girona refused to release Lopez to Lens, forcing the goalkeeper to return to Spain only a day after being unveiled by the French club.

Idman.biz