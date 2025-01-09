Qarabag player: 'This will give me extra strength and motivation'"

"This will give me extra strength and motivation for the upcoming matches," said Qarabag player Toral Bayramov in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

The 23-year-old defender shared his thoughts on winning the "Goal of the Month" award in the Misli Premier League: "I always focus on free-kick practice during training. It’s incredibly satisfying to see the results of my efforts to perfect such shots. This achievement will inspire me to perform even better in future games."

Bayramov’s free-kick goal in the 90+2 minute of the Matchday 17 clash against Sumgayit was named the best goal of December.

Idman.biz