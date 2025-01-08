Emin Mahmudov: "Some issues came up, but I'm ready to help the team"

"I've really missed playing games," said Neftchi player Emin Mahmudov in an interview with the club's press service.

The 32-year-old footballer shared his thoughts on the team's training camp in Gabala, noting that the focus is currently on physical conditioning, Idman.biz reports.

He explained, "My recovery process took a bit longer than expected. I thought I’d be back with the team in 1-2 weeks, but some issues arose. I’ll do my best to regain my form and help the team. We’ve just started training, and we’re mainly focusing on physical exercises right now. We’re working hard to address the physical problems we had in the first part of the season. Hopefully, we’ll be in better physical shape for the second half of the season."

Mahmudov also shared his thoughts on the upcoming game against Sabah on January 19 in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League: "We have two weeks until the match with Sabah. We're continuing our physical and tactical preparations. With cup games ahead, we need to perform better in the second half of the season. I’m hopeful we’ll achieve good results."

Neftchi will continue its preparation in Gabala until January 12.

Idman.biz