Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho has decided against transferring to Spanish club Sevilla after speaking with Flamengo head coach Felipe Luis.

Idman.biz, citing Brazilian media, reports that the Brazilian Serie A club has presented a new offer to both the Azerbaijani champions and the 28-year-old striker.

Flamengo are prepared to pay €5 million (€4M + €1M) for the forward and is offering a salary three times higher than Sevilla's proposal. The club plans to sign Juninho on a three-year deal and aims to bring him on board ahead of the upcoming season.

Flamengo coach Felipe Luis boasts an illustrious career, having played for top teams like Spain's Atletico and England's Chelsea and making 44 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

