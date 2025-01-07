Qarabag's Europa League rival Olympiacos in talks to loan Man Utd’s Antony

Qarabag’s Europa League opponent, Olympiacos, is reportedly negotiating to secure a loan deal for Manchester United’s right winger, Antony.

Journalist and insider Florian Plettenberg shared this information on social media. The Greek club is currently in discussions with Manchester United regarding the loan transfer, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, Spanish club Real Betis was also linked with a move for Antony. The Brazilian has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal. The 24-year-old's contract with Manchester United is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Antony's market value is estimated at €20 million on Transfermarkt.

