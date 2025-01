Turan Tovuz's player Roderick Miller has undergone surgery.

According to a statement from the club to Idman.biz, the 32-year-old Panamanian midfielder, diagnosed with a meniscus tear, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

With the approval of the club's management and medical staff, the surgery took place in his home country under the supervision of the national team doctors.

The surgery was successful, but there has been no official announcement on when Miller will return to the field.

