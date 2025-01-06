Turan-Tovuz to face Pakhtakor in Antalya

The second half of the season for Azerbaijan Premier League team Turan-Tovuz will include friendly matches while preparing in Turkiye, and their opponents have now been revealed.

The club's press service shared the details, Idman.biz.

On January 9, the team will face Romania's Gloria Buzau. The match will kick off at 17:00 local time.

The second game will take place three days later when Turan-Tovuz will meet Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor. This match will also start at 17:00 local time.

Kurban Berdyev’s team will continue their preparation in Antalya until January 13.

