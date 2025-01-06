6 January 2025
Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS

Football
News
6 January 2025 10:52
38
Sevilla FC is on the verge of signing Qarabag FK forward Olavio Juninho. Should they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the LaLiga side has included additional clauses in the deal.

Idman.biz, citing Report and Relevo, reports that Qarabag FK will receive an extra €250,000 if Sevilla secures a spot in Europe’s premier club competition. Additionally, Qarabag is entitled to 20% of any future transfer fee for the 28-year-old Brazilian striker.

The transfer is expected to cost Sevilla €4 million. Juninho is set to travel to Spain this week to finalize a "2+1 year" contract with his new club.

Idman.biz

