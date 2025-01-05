Resignation of the president of Barcelona is demanded

The opposition groups included in the management of Barcelona called for the immediate resignation of the president Joan Laporta and the board of the club.

Ten groups, platforms and associations related to the Catalan club have published relevant statements, Idman.biz reports.

At the head of this demand, respectively, the leaders of Si al Futur and Some un clam - candidates for the president of the club, Victor Font and Joan Camprubi. If Laporta refuses to accept their demands, the opposition may hold a vote of no confidence in the president.

One of the main reasons for this decision is the club's inability to sign midfielder Dani Olmo and striker Pau Victor (the Royal Spanish Football Federation and La Liga have already officially confirmed this), as well as the contract extension process with Nike.

Idman.biz