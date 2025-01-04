2025 will start late for them

The second half of the season in the current Premier League will start relatively early.

This time the teams will resume the fight in the second decade of January, Idman.biz reports.

But it will not apply to two players. We are talking about those who will be penalized at the end of 2024.

Both such players are in Turan Tovuz. 2025 will start late for Shahriyar Aliyev and Alex Souza.

They will miss the match against Kepaz of the 19th round due to the yellow card limit. Shahriyar 8, Alex 4 will wait for the XX round.

The match between Kepaz and Turan Tovuz will be held on January 19.

