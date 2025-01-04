Osimhen from Galatasaray to Manchester United?

Manchester United and Napoli can exchange Marcus Rashford and Victor Osimhen.

TalkSPORT shared information about this

Napoli is reportedly interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. According to information, the Neapolitans are ready to include forward Victor Osimhen, who belongs to the club but is currently playing on loan at Galatasaray. The aim of this idea is to facilitate the transfer of Rashford from a financial and other point of view.

Recently, there have been more and more rumors about Manchester United's desire to get rid of Rashford. Even the striker was removed from the squad for several games in a row. It is reported that the head coach of the English club, Ruben Amorim, is dissatisfied with the football player's attitude towards work.

Viktor Osimhen left Napoli on loan in the summer transfer window. The Italian press wrote that Antonio Conte, head coach of the Napoli club, does not want to work with the player.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 15 matches for Galatasaray this season. Rashford has 7 goals in 23 matches for Manchester United.

