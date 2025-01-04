4 January 2025
PSG Takes Press Conferences to New Heights with In-Flight Event

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) held an extraordinary press conference aboard a flight to Doha ahead of their French Super Cup match against AS Monaco.

Head coach Luis Enrique answered journalists' questions mid-air, marking a groundbreaking moment in sports media, Idman.biz reports.

"Technology is very present in our lives and in our profession. It's true that I like new things, and what we're doing today, this press conference on the plane, is completely innovative. And I think it's impressive what the club has been able to do with Qatar Airways, and we're always very interested in what's new in terms of technology," the Spanish coach stated.

"Football is a bit special. Because we have a break, and we're starting the new year with the same ambitions, and we've got a lot of big events ahead of us. Starting with the Trophée des Champions against Monaco, we can't wait to get there and kick off the second half of the season.

"We're very lucky to be able to go to Doha, it's an opportunity to strengthen the group, to continue to work hard, it's something we want to put to good use for the whole squad. We're going to play this match as if it were at home, because we are at home. It's an attractive game, with a great billing and a trophy to be won. It's a highly anticipated event.

"It's great to be able to play so many matches! It means that we're still in all the competitions, and we've got a lot to play for."
The French Super Cup, officially known as the "Trophée des Champions," will take place in Qatar on January 5.

