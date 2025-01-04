Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books.

The Croatian midfielder became the oldest player to score for the Madrid club, netting in a 2-1 victory over Valencia during a rescheduled La Liga 12th-round match, Idman.biz reports.

At 39 years and 116 days old, Modrić surpassed the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who held the record since 1966 at 39 years and 15 days old.

This game also marked Modrić’s 561st appearance for Real Madrid, placing him among the top 10 players with the most matches in the club’s history. Notably, he came on as a substitute in the 80th minute and scored just five minutes later.

Idman.biz