4 January 2025
EN

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid

Football
News
4 January 2025 10:38
13
Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books.

The Croatian midfielder became the oldest player to score for the Madrid club, netting in a 2-1 victory over Valencia during a rescheduled La Liga 12th-round match, Idman.biz reports.

At 39 years and 116 days old, Modrić surpassed the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who held the record since 1966 at 39 years and 15 days old.

This game also marked Modrić’s 561st appearance for Real Madrid, placing him among the top 10 players with the most matches in the club’s history. Notably, he came on as a substitute in the 80th minute and scored just five minutes later.

Idman.biz

Related news

PSG Takes Press Conferences to New Heights with In-Flight Event
11:25
Football

PSG Takes Press Conferences to New Heights with In-Flight Event

Head coach Luis Enrique answered journalists' questions mid-air, marking a groundbreaking moment in sports media
Rejection of Juninho's offer of 5 million - REASON
11:11
Football

Rejection of Juninho's offer of 5 million - REASON

Brazilian striker who is close to moving to Seville has been targeted by Flamengo
Europe’s top five leagues: Best performers and standout stats
11:02
Football

Europe’s top five leagues: Best performers and standout stats

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the best players across various categories
Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla
09:59
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla

Qarabag’s Brazilian star Juninho is set to join Spanish club Sevilla, as the transfer has been officially confirmed
Italian Super Cup: Milan to face Inter in final - VIDEO
09:30
World football

Italian Super Cup: Milan to face Inter in final - VIDEO

The final lineup for the Italian Super Cup has been confirmed
Unprecedented milestone in LaLiga: Real Madrid surpasse 5000 Points - VIDEO
09:24
Judo

Unprecedented milestone in LaLiga: Real Madrid surpasse 5000 Points - VIDEO

The milestone was achieved after the Madrid club defeated Valencia 2-1 in a rescheduled match from the 12th round

Most read

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
3 January 11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January
Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
3 January 09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
2 January 09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced
Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba
2 January 12:17
Football

Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba

The central defender that Real Madrid are targeting has been revealed