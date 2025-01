Sevilla is nearing the completion of another transfer, with the Spanish club in the final stages of negotiations for Swiss international Ruben Vargas, currently playing for Augsburg.

Idman.biz reports that an initial agreement has been reached with Augsburg for a transfer fee of 3 million euros, plus potential bonuses. The deal is expected to be announced this week, with Vargas set to sign a 5.5-year contract.

Vargas has scored 1 goal in 10 appearances this season.

