Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite

2 January 2025
As we bid farewell to 2024, European football fans witnessed countless thrilling goals in club tournaments and UEFA Nations League matches. Here's a breakdown of the standout scorers who closed the year on a high.

Champions League
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag striker Olavio Juninho stole the spotlight in the early stages of this season. Scoring six goals in four qualification matches, he led the tournament's top scorer rankings until the league stage. Although his club's journey ended early, Juninho remained at the top until November 26, when Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) netted his 7th goal in the group stage’s fifth round. Lewandowski currently leads with 7 goals.

Juninho shares the six-goal tally with Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona), and Jonathan David (Lille), who are also among the league stage's top scorers.

Europa League
Latvian club RFŠ’s Janis Ikaunieks leads with 7 goals across all stages. Barnabas Varga (Ferencvárosi) trails with 6 goals, including 5 in the league stage. Joining Varga with 5 league-stage goals are Samu (Porto), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), and Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray).

Conference League
Krzysztof Piatek (Basaksehir) dominates with 9 goals in total. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) follows with 7 goals, while Chelsea’s Marc Guehi tops the league stage scorers with 6. Other notable names with 5 goals include Afimiku Pululu (Jagiellonia), Milos Pantovic (Bačka Topola), and Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers).

Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo reigns supreme with 5 goals, leading the Nations League scorers. Seven other players share a three-goal record.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

