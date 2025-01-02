VAR's impact in LaLiga: Barcelona lead with most favorable decisions

In the first 18 rounds of this season's LaLiga, the majority of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions have favored Barcelona.

Idman.biz, citing Spain's AS, reports that VAR has ruled in Barcelona's favor in 8 incidents so far.

Teams benefiting the most from VAR decisions:

1. Barcelona – 8 decisions

2. Villarreal – 7 decisions

3. Athletic Bilbao – 6 decisions

Interestingly, Real Madrid have received only 3 favorable decisions through VAR this season.

The team most negatively impacted by VAR has been Alavés, with 9 decisions made in favor of their opponents. Additionally:

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced 5 unfavorable VAR rulings each.

Real Madrid faced 3 unfavorable decisions.

Overall, VAR has been used in 83 incidents during the first 18 rounds of LaLiga.

