Arsenal have set their sights on Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Gunners have identified the 24-year-old Serbian forward as their top priority for the winter transfer window, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to Vlahović, Arsenal is also considering alternatives such as Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund).

Vlahović has delivered an impressive performance this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 2 assists in his last 22 matches.

Idman.biz