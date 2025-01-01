Top performers shine in Azerbaijan Premier League's one-on-one battles

The first two rounds of the Misli Premier League were marked by intense competition among teams. But how did the players fare in individual duels on the field?

Idman.biz analyzed the statistics of the first 18 rounds to shed light on this aspect.

This season, the player with the most one-on-one wins is Jordan Rezabala from Sumgayit, with an impressive 185 victories. He is followed by Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) with 157 and Rufat Abdullazade (Sabail) with 151. The top five also include Belajdi Pusi (Shamakhi) with 149 and Cristian (Turan Tovuz) with 137.

Among those who succeeded in over 100 duels, John Irrazabal (Sabah) leads with a win rate of 53.72%. Ruan Renato (Zira) follows closely at 53.68%, with Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) achieving 53.22%.

In aerial duels, John Irrazabal (Sabah) tops the chart with 77 wins. Ruan Renato (Zira) secured 60 victories, followed by Yuri Matias (Neftçi) with 55, Igor Ribeiro (Araz-Nakhchivan) with 47, and both Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz) and Dmitri Litvin (Sabail) with 46.

For players involved in more than 20 aerial duels, Bedavi Huseynov (Qarabag) boasts the highest success rate at 78.05%. Ruan (Zirə) follows with 72.29%, and John Irrazabal (Sabah) ranks third with 70.64%.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz