2 January 2025
EN

Top performers shine in Azerbaijan Premier League's one-on-one battles

Football
News
1 January 2025 17:55
31
Top performers shine in Azerbaijan Premier League's one-on-one battles

The first two rounds of the Misli Premier League were marked by intense competition among teams. But how did the players fare in individual duels on the field?

Idman.biz analyzed the statistics of the first 18 rounds to shed light on this aspect.

This season, the player with the most one-on-one wins is Jordan Rezabala from Sumgayit, with an impressive 185 victories. He is followed by Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) with 157 and Rufat Abdullazade (Sabail) with 151. The top five also include Belajdi Pusi (Shamakhi) with 149 and Cristian (Turan Tovuz) with 137.

Among those who succeeded in over 100 duels, John Irrazabal (Sabah) leads with a win rate of 53.72%. Ruan Renato (Zira) follows closely at 53.68%, with Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) achieving 53.22%.

In aerial duels, John Irrazabal (Sabah) tops the chart with 77 wins. Ruan Renato (Zira) secured 60 victories, followed by Yuri Matias (Neftçi) with 55, Igor Ribeiro (Araz-Nakhchivan) with 47, and both Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz) and Dmitri Litvin (Sabail) with 46.

For players involved in more than 20 aerial duels, Bedavi Huseynov (Qarabag) boasts the highest success rate at 78.05%. Ruan (Zirə) follows with 72.29%, and John Irrazabal (Sabah) ranks third with 70.64%.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Related news

Former Neftchi coach Adrian Mutu takes over at Petrolul
1 January 19:11
Football

Former Neftchi coach Adrian Mutu takes over at Petrolul

The 45-year-old coach has signed a contract with Petrolul until the end of the 2025/2026 season
Qarabag surpass Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in UEFA rankings
1 January 18:21
Football

Qarabag surpass Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in UEFA rankings

Nine Azerbaijani clubs made the list based on their performances in European competitions from 2015 to 2024
Berdyev and Santos climb rankings, Gurbanov holds position
1 January 17:36
Football

Berdyev and Santos climb rankings, Gurbanov holds position

The leaderboard is headed by Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, who boasts 2,150 points
Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year
1 January 17:00
Football

Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year

The lineup was compiled by Transfermarkt and includes the following players
Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg
1 January 16:25
Football

Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg

The list of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs with the highest average home game attendance this season has been revealed
Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo
1 January 16:03
Football

Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo

The 36-year-old footballer posted a photo with his family along with his message

Most read

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player
30 December 2024 13:38
Football

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player

He learned about the "carpet" plan 5 minutes after the plane was shot down
The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST
30 December 2024 16:22
Football

The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced
Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches
30 December 2024 09:30
World football

Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League
Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE
30 December 2024 18:32
Football

Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE

A year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros