1 January 2025
Six red cards in 18 rounds: Disciplined first half in Azerbaijan Championship

Football
News
1 January 2025 13:21
Six red cards in 18 rounds: Disciplined first half in Azerbaijan Championship

The first half of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has been marked by its high level of discipline.

Only six red cards were shown across 90 matches in 18 rounds, averaging one every three rounds. Of these, five were the result of second yellow cards, and one was a direct red.

Kapaz faced the challenge of playing with 10 men twice, with Elmir Taghiyev and Diogo Verdasca receiving red cards. Other players sent off include Brahim Konate (Shamakhi), Elvin Cafarguliyev (Qarabağ), and Turan Velizade (Araz-Nakhchivan). Neftchi's Edvin Kuc was the only player to receive a direct red card.

Kuc also leads in overall disciplinary action, having accumulated five yellow cards alongside his red. Konate, in addition to his dismissal, was warned four times.

Among players without red cards, some still stand out for their disciplinary record . Turan Tovuz’s captain, Shahriyar Aliyev, has collected eight yellow cards, while Shamakhi’s foreign player, Belajdi Pusida, has seven.

Shahriyar Aliyev, who received his eighth yellow card in Round 18, will start 2025 under suspension.

