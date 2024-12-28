Former Neftchi coach: “No drones should fly over stadiums” - PHOTO

"I hope that in 2025, no drones will fly over the stadiums."

Haji Hajiyev, the president of Dinamo, expressed this in Makhachkala, Idman.biz reports.

The 79-year-old expert, who worked as a coach for Neftchi in the 1980s, shared his thoughts about Russian football.

"I wish that in 2025, there will be no drones flying over packed stadiums in Russia’s Premier League. We know that drones have reached Voronezh, Rostov, Grozny, and Makhachkala. This should not happen. I also hope that Russian football will soon return to Europe, although I am not sure if that will happen," Hajiyev was quoted by Metaratings.

Makhachkala Dinamo has collected 17 points after 18 rounds of the Premier League and is currently in 11th place on the standings.

