28 December 2024
EN

World's Toughest Player 2024 - Qarabag player sets world record

Football
News
28 December 2024 13:30
38
The IFFHS has announced the world’s toughest player 2024.

Throughout the year, three players each received 4 red cards, Idman.biz reports.

One of them is Elvin Cafarguliyev, a player from Qarabag. He was sent off in matches against Braga, Bayer, Ajax in the UEFA Europa League, and Araz-Nakhchivan in the Misli Premier League. The IFFHS has recognized Cafarguliyev's achievement of receiving three red cards in a single calendar year in the same continental tournament as a "rare achievement."

The Azerbaijani champion became the first player in 2024 to receive 4 red cards. Cafarguliyev reached this milestone on October 24, and the other two players who matched this record did so in November and December.

Cafarguliyev’s counterparts are both Brazilians: Joao Victor of Vasco da Gama and Alan Raschel of Juventude. Both players also received 4 red cards.

Victor has played the fewest games among those who received 4 red cards. He was sent off in 37 matches, Raschel in 48, and Elvin in 53 games.

Idman.biz

