27 December 2024
Court rejects Barcelona's attempt to register Dani Olmo; New lawsuit planned

27 December 2024 17:37
FC Barcelona's hopes of registering attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for the second half of the season have been dealt a major blow, as the court denied their request for a precautionary measure.

The club, along with LaLiga, presented its case in Commercial Court No. 10 this past Monday, aiming to register the 26-year-old before the new year.

However, the ruling, delivered by Judge Ignacio Fernandez de Senespleda on Friday, went against Barcelona's appeal, leaving the club unable to register Olmo for the upcoming season, Idman.biz reports citing Mundo Deportivo.

The court's decision follows a hearing where both Barcelona's and LaLiga's lawyers were summoned to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona to present their arguments regarding the lawsuit filed by the club.

Despite being confident of a favorable outcome, Barcelona now faces a setback in their efforts to register the player in time for the new season.

Undeterred, Barcelona will file a new lawsuit in a lower court on Monday, December 30. The club will argue that the registration rules are invalid because they are governed by an authority they consider incompetent—the Delegate Commission of LaLiga.

With the clock ticking, Barcelona's deadline to register Olmo is December 31. As a contingency plan, the club is exploring the sale of VIP box seats at the new Spotify Camp Nou, potentially raising up to €120 million to help with financial goals.

Idman.biz

