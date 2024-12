With LaLiga on hold for the Christmas and New Year holidays, Vinicius Junior has taken the opportunity to unwind in the United States.

The 2024 FIFA Player of the Year watched an NBA game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, Idman.biz reports.

During the match, Vinicius was featured on the arena’s media cube and introduced to the crowd.

The Brazilian winger from Real Madrid is enjoying some downtime across the ocean before returning to action.

Idman.biz