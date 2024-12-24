Hakan Calhanoglu reaches 150 goal contributions

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has reached a combined total of 150 goals and assists (76 goals + 74 assists) in major national leagues.

Idman.biz reports that this achievement places the Turkish footballer fifth among midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues since his Bundesliga debut in the 2013/14 season.

The leaderboard is topped by Kevin De Bruyne with 223 goal contributions, followed by Marco Reus (172), Ángel Di María (170), and Dimitri Payet (162).

Notably, Calhanoglu provided an assist in Inter’s 2-0 Serie A victory against Como. He previously played for Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Hamburg.

