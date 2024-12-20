UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off draw made

The draw for the Conference League knockout phase playoffs has been held.

The teams finishing in 9th to 24th place in the league phase have formed 8 pairs to compete for spots in the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

These clubs will battle it out for a place in the knockout stage. The first leg of the playoffs will take place on February 13, 2025, with the return matches scheduled for February 20. The teams that finished in 9th to 16th places will host the second-leg matches.

The top 8 clubs from the league phase have already secured direct qualification to the Round of 16.

Conference League Playoff Draw

- Backa Topola vs Jagiellonia

- Celje vs APOEL

- Vikingur vs Panathinaikos

- Gent vs Betis

- Molde vs Shamrock Rovers

- Omonia vs Pafos

- Borac vs Olimpija

- Copenhagen vs Heidenheim

Idman.biz