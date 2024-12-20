30-year-old goalkeeper James Hitchcock passes away tragically

James Hitchcock, the goalkeeper of England's Barton Town club, has tragically lost his life.

Idman.biz reports that he reportedly had sustained serious injuries during an alleged assault at York railway station.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was attacked during a night out in the city of York last weekend. He suffered a serious head injury during the incident and passed away.

Mckenzie Dicicco, 22, of Harsley Road, Stockton-on-Tees, has been arrested in connection with the death. He has been charged with murder and robbery and will stand trial at York Court.

For context, Barton Town is a semi-professional team playing in England's 9th division.

Idman.biz