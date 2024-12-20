Former Fenerbahce coach takes over Premier League club

Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira will continue his career in the English Premier League.

The 56-year-old has been appointed as the head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Idman.biz reports.

Pereira has signed an 18-month contract with the club. Earlier reports suggested that Wolverhampton was prepared to pay a £800,000 compensation fee to his previous club, Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), for his release.

Previously, Vítor Pereira has managed top clubs such as Porto, Olympiacos, and Fenerbahce (twice).

Currently, Wolverhampton is in 19th place in the Premier League, just above the relegation zone, with 9 points from 16 matches.

