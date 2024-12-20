20 December 2024
Qarabag Director confirms: “We have received an official offer from Sevilla”

20 December 2024 09:16
Qarabag Director confirms: "We have received an official offer from Sevilla"

Qarabag Director Amrah Celikel has confirmed that Sevilla has made an official offer for Olavio Juninho.

Celikel shared this information in an interview with Turkish media, Idman.biz reports.

He also admitted that the Azerbaijani club has not received any offers for the Brazilian forward from Turkiye: “I won’t comment on the figures, but we have received an official offer from Sevilla. Although a meeting took place this week, no agreement was reached at the initial stage. I believe negotiations will continue. Juninho is happy here. It's difficult to find a player like him during the winter transfer window. While Sevilla's interest is serious, Qarabag also has its own considerations. Although Juninho has been linked with Turkish clubs, no official offers have been made. Perhaps they have had discussions with his manager.”

Spanish media have reported that Sevilla offered Qarabag €2 million for the Brazilian striker.

Idman.biz

