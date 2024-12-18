Top performers of Premier League 2024/25 season revealed

According to the CIES Football Observatory Performance Index, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool has been ranked as the most effective player of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with an impressive score of 92.9.

Idman.biz reports that Liverpool dominates the top 10 with four players, including new entrants Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konaté, who have made significant strides this season.

Here’s the full top 10 list:

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 92.9

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 92.3

3. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 92.0

4. Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City) - 91.8

5. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) - 91.7

6. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) - 91.6

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90.9

8. Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) - 90.7

9. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 90.4

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 90.1

